Rand on shaky ground as global factors weigh

The rand was decidedly shaky on Monday morning, undermined by the dollar that has recently become the currency of choice in the market.

The local currency traded in the upper end of last week’s range, as the dollar extended gains to the euro, in particular.

The Catalan independence vote in Spain also weighed on the euro, which until a few weeks ago has been one of the better performing hard currencies.

FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed said speculation around the future of US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen would will keep traders busy in the days to come.

"However, this speculation should end when President [Donald Trump] announces the name of his nominee in two to three weeks."

The release of the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday was likely to be closely monitored, as the figures would have implications for the dollar in relation to other currencies.

The world’s largest economy is expected to have created at least 100,000 jobs in September, down from 156,000 in August.

At 9.27am the rand was at R13.6403 to the dollar from R13.5137‚ at R16.0252 to the euro from R15.9403 and at R18.1963 to the pound from R18.0848.

The euro was at $1.1748 from $1.1795.