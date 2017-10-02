Markets

Rand on shaky ground as global factors weigh

02 October 2017 - 10:21 Andries Mahlangu
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand was decidedly shaky on Monday morning, undermined by the dollar that has recently become the currency of choice in the market.

The local currency traded in the upper end of last week’s range, as the dollar extended gains to the euro, in particular.

The Catalan independence vote in Spain also weighed on the euro, which until a few weeks ago has been one of the better performing hard currencies.

FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed said speculation around the future of US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen would will keep traders busy in the days to come.

"However, this speculation should end when President [Donald Trump] announces the name of his nominee in two to three weeks."

The release of the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday was likely to be closely monitored, as the figures would have implications for the dollar in relation to other currencies.

The world’s largest economy is expected to have created at least 100,000 jobs in September, down from 156,000 in August.

At 9.27am the rand was at R13.6403 to the dollar from R13.5137‚ at R16.0252 to the euro from R15.9403 and at R18.1963 to the pound from R18.0848.

The euro was at $1.1748 from $1.1795.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand suffers with euro from Spanish break-up fear
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week on high note as ...
Markets
3.
THE LONG VIEW: Trump’s tax plan is a potential ...
Markets
4.
JSE ends month with broad-based rally, led by ...
Markets
5.
Euro bears brunt of investor fear over Catalonia
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.