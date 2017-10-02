The JSE began the final quarter of the year firmer, on Monday, briefly touching 56,000 points, as it tracked buoyant global equity markets.

Miners and big industrial stocks pushed the local bourse higher as the rand weakened, while retailers came under pressure.

Much focus was on US monetary policy, with the pricing of a December interest-rate increase there at a record high, of 82%, on Monday morning, said Rand Merchant Bank analysts.

Rand weakness has been singled out as a major risk factor by the Reserve Bank, as it contemplates further interest-rate cuts this year.

While the dollar remained historically expensive, its upside was surely limited, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers strategists Dave Mohr and Izak Odendaal. They added, however, that further local interest-rate cuts were unlikely to spur a consumption boom, due to low levels of confidence.

The all share closed 0.36% higher at 55‚778.30 points and the benchmark top 40 added 0.47%. The platinum index rose 1.68%‚ resources 1.23% and industrials 0.20%. General retailers shed 2.2%‚ food and drug retailers 1.53%‚ the gold index 0.97%‚ banks 0.27% and financials 0.12%.

Anglo American rose 2.06% to R247.41‚ Glencore 2.05% to R63.25 and BHP 1.47% to R242.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev rose 0.87% to R1‚616 and Remgro 1.20% to R207.80.

Northam Platinum added 2.89% to R48.08 and Impala 1.29% to R31.40.

Pick n Pay ended the day 1.81% lower at R56.57‚ Woolworths 2.12% at R58.62 and Mr Price 2.43% at R175.67.

Pick n Pay said in a trading statement on Monday that headline earnings a share for the 26 weeks to August 27 would be at least 19c‚ or 20%‚ lower than the 82.43c reported in the previous matching period‚ a difference of 2c from its July estimate.

Naspers gained 1.82% to R2‚973.

Mediclinic shed 1.25% to R116.04.

Mondi Plc rose 2.62% to R372.30.

The Dow was up 0.22% shortly after the JSE’s close‚ and the Nasdaq 0.43%. European markets were firmer‚ with the FTSE 100 up 0.72%‚ the DAX 30 0.34% and the CAC 40 0.24%.

Brent crude took a breather in late trade‚ down 1.88% to $55.65 a barrel. Gold was off 0.48% to $1‚273.62 an ounce‚ while platinum had added 0.1% to $910.88.

The rand was at R13.62 to the dollar from R13.5137.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.46% to 50‚367 points. The number of contracts traded was 25‚693 from Friday’s 19‚708.