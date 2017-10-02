JSE starts last quarter on upbeat note as miners lead the way

The JSE started the final quarter of the year in an upbeat fashion on Monday, with broad-based gains led by miners, as the all share jumped above the 56,000-point level again following Friday’s positive close.

The all share ended September flat but was still up 10.5% for the year.

The local market benefited from firm global markets, with US markets closing at a record level on Friday as advances from technology stocks on the last day of the third quarter helped the Nasdaq to record its 50th record close for 2017.

The Dow closed 0.11% higher at 22,405.09 points on Friday, with Asian markets providing little direction on Monday morning as both the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng were closed for public holidays. The Nikkei added 0.22%.

"Support for risk assets remained brisk as improved global macroeconomic conditions and optimism on the positive impact of US tax cuts continued to drive equities," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

The weaker rand boosted JSE miners and industrials, in particular rand hedges, despite little improvement in commodities prices. Platinum was flat at $910/oz.

The dollar was supported by the prospects of a rate increase by the US Federal Reserve in December, gaining 0.40% to $1,1749 against the euro. The euro was under pressure after preliminary results from the weekend’s referendum showed 90% of Catalans supported independence from Spain.

"Overall, better economic data has allowed the Fed to maintain its hawkishness, despite inflation surprising to the downside," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said.

Brent crude softened 0.56% to $56.37 a barrel.

At 9.30am the all share was 0.77% higher at 56,008.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.78%. The platinum index rose 1.73%, resources 1.31%, industrials 0.64%, financials 0.52% and general retailers 0.51%.

Anglo American rose 3.23% to R250.25, Glencore 1.69% to R63.03 and BHP 1.09% to R241.22.

Sasol was 0.63% higher at R373.33.

Richemont rose 1.11% to R124.27 and Anheuser-Busch inBev 0.87% to R1,616.03.

Remgro added 1.18% to R207.77.

Impala Platinum was up 1.94% to R31.60, Anglo American Platinum 1.75% to R351.03 and Northam Platinum 1.63% to R47.49.

Among financials, Discovery rebounded 1.99% to R143.46 and MMI Holdings 1.44% to R17.60.

Truworths added 1.02% to R78.04.

Among property stocks, Resilient rose 1.01% to R134.43 and Redefine 0.94% to R10.79.

Naspers gained 0.90% to R2,946.41.

Mediclinic shed 1.16% to R116.15.

Mondi rose 1.13% to R366.90.