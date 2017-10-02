JSE closes firmer as miners gain on weaker rand, while retailers retreat

The JSE began the final quarter of the year in an upbeat fashion on Monday, as miners, barring gold, gained on the weaker rand, while retailers retreated.

The local market, however, struggled to hold onto its intraday best levels, after the all share rose above 56,000 points in early trade.

"September proved to be a difficult month for the SA equity market," Momentum Investment analysts said, with the all share losing 1.67%, according to Iress data.

On Monday the local bourse benefited from firmer global markets, with US exchanges closing at record levels on Friday, as advances from technology stocks on the last day of the third quarter helped the Nasdaq to record its 50th record close for 2017.

Banks and financials were weaker on the day, while rand hedge Naspers gained nearly 2%, with Anheuser-Busch InBev and Richemont also ending the day stronger.

Retailers were spooked after Pick n Pay warned shareholders that retrenchment costs would drag down its interim headline earnings a share. The Absa-sponsored purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 44.9 points in September, from 44 in August, reflecting subdued local economic activity.

Further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank were unlikely to spur a consumption boom among local consumers, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategist Izak Odendaal. "Consumer confidence is still low and households probably wouldn’t use lower rates to borrow much more."

A weaker currency tends to favour the local share market, which is dominated by dual-listed shares. The rand weakened to R13.6616 to the dollar during the course of the day, from R13.5137 previously.

Lower oil prices failed to dampen global markets with the Dow Jones 0.23% higher soon after opening, while the weaker euro supported European stocks, with the DAX 30 last seen up 0.33%.

By 5.30pm local time the FTSE 100 had risen 0.67%, as the pound lost ground against the greenback after recent gains based on the prospects of a rate hike by the Bank of England. British air travel company stocks rallied after discount carrier Monarch Airlines went into administration.

Brent crude dropped 1.85% to $55.64 a barrel, after hitting $58.58 last week.

Despite witnessing heightened fears for the oil market during the sharp sell-off from late May to late June this year, it remained likely that oil would end 2017 between $60 and $65 a barrel, said Ashburton energy fund manager Richard Robinson.

The all share closed 0.36% higher at 55,778.30 points and the benchmark top 40 added 0.47%. The platinum index rose 1.68%, resources 1.23% and industrials 0.20%. General retailers shed 2.2%, food and drug retailers 1.53%, the gold index 0.97%, banks 0.27% and financials 0.12%.

Anglo American rose 2.06% to R247.41, Glencore 2.05% to R63.25 and BHP 1.47% to R242.14.

Sasol shed 0.16% to R370.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev rose 0.87% to R1,616 and Remgro 1.20% to R207.80.

Northam Platinum added 2.89% to R48.08 and Impala 1.29% to R31.40.

In financials, Discovery gained 1% to R142.06 but MMI Holdings lost another 0.69% to R17.23. The latter lost more than 16% in September, after it reported operational earnings were flat for the year to June at R3.2bn. Earnings in its largest unit, Momentum Retail, fell 15% to R1.3bn, while Metropolitan Retail contributed R660m to group earnings, a 6% decline on the previous year.

Pick n Pay ended the day 1.81% lower at R56.57, Woolworths 2.12% at R58.62 and Mr Price 2.43% at R175.67.

Pick n Pay said in a trading statement on Monday that headline earnings a share for the 26 weeks to August 27 would be at least 19c, or 20%, lower than the 82.43c reported in the previous matching period, a difference of 2c from its July estimate.

Naspers gained 1.82% to R2,973.

Mediclinic shed 1.25% to R116.04.

Mondi Plc rose 2.62% to R372.30.