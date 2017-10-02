Gold slumps to near seven-week low as rising US yields lift dollar

London — Gold fell to its lowest since mid August on Monday as rising US treasury yields pushed the dollar higher, while concerns over violence during Catalonia’s independence vote at the weekend weighed on the euro.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve would push ahead with a third US interest-rate hike in 2017, upbeat US data and talk of a possibly more hawkish successor to Fed chair Janet Yellen, all lifted treasury yields.

Rising yields tend to weigh on noninterest bearing gold, while strength in the dollar makes assets priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,273.21 an ounce at 9.40am GMT, having earlier touched a near seven-week low at $1,270.60 an ounce. US gold futures for December delivery were down $8.70 an ounce at $1,276.10.

The metal posted its biggest monthly fall so far this year in September, despite netting a quarterly rise of 3% partly due to tension over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

"The recent sell-off is mostly related to a stirring of the reflation trade following the announcement by the Trump administration of the long-awaited tax reform proposal," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said.

"The dollar has jumped to six-week highs, treasury yields have surged to three-month highs as investors search out risk assets, and US equities reached new record highs on Friday."

The euro also came under pressure after Spanish police used batons and rubber bullets to thwart an independence vote in Catalonia on Sunday, leaving hundreds injured. The single currency was down 0.6% versus the dollar.

With European bourses opening higher, gold failed to benefit from increased demand for havens from risk.

The dollar recorded its best week of the year on Friday, partly lifted by expectations that the Fed would raise interest rates again in December.

Talk that US President Donald Trump might choose former Fed governor Kevin Warsh, who is viewed as more hawkish than incumbent Janet Yellen, as the next head of the central bank also boosted the US currency.

Speculators, meanwhile, cut their net long positions in Comex gold and silver contracts in the week to September 26, US data showed on Friday.

Among other metals, silver was flat at $16.60 an ounce after earlier marking its lowest since August. 9. Platinum was up 0.4% at $912.80 an ounce, while palladium was little changed at $934.47. Platinum held in a historically unusual discount to its sister metal palladium for a fourth session.

Reuters