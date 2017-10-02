Futures track firmer local bourse and global markets

Local futures gained on Monday, after rand hedges, including Naspers, lifted the local bourse, while major global equity markets were also positive.

The week started auspiciously, with the release of positive Chinese economic data, but the major global data release this week is US nonfarm payroll numbers on Friday.

Activity in China’s manufacturing sector increased robustly in September, with big factories ramping up faster than smaller ones, allaying concerns the economy might slow ahead of a pivotal Communist Party meeting, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 52.4 in September, a five-year high, according to data released on Saturday.

Markets remained buoyed, despite increased expectation of an interest-rate increase in the US in December. This followed reports US President Donald Trump was stepping up efforts to find a replacement for current US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen.

Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said the all share had successfully defended the area at around 55‚000 points‚ indicating that bullish short-term technicals would dominate in the next session or two.

No significant local data releases are expected on Tuesday, while the Reserve Bank will issue its biannual monetary policy review on Wednesday.

Analysts were mixed on the effect of the Catalan independence referendum, but said the reaction of Spanish and Catalonian officials would be closely watched. The referendum was reported to have ended with a majority in favour of a split from Spain, and had led to scenes of violence.

The all share closed 0.36% higher at 55‚778.30 points and the benchmark top 40 added 0.47%. The platinum index rose 1.68%‚ resources 1.23% and industrials 0.20%. General retailers shed 2.2%‚ food and drug retailers 1.53%‚ the gold index 0.97%‚ banks 0.27% and financials 0.12%.

The Dow was up 0.22% shortly after the JSE’s close, and the Nasdaq 0.43%. European markets were firmer, with the FTSE 100 up 0.72%, the DAX 30 0.34% and the CAC 40 0.24%.

Brent crude took a breather in late trade, down 1.88% to $55.65 a barrel. Gold was off 0.48% to $1,273.62 an ounce, while platinum had added 0.1% to $910.88.

The rand was at R13.62 to the dollar from R13.5137.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.46% to 50,367 points. The number of contracts traded was 25,693 from Friday’s 19,708.