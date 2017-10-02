Foreigners steadily bail out of local assets

Foreigners were mild net sellers of local bonds over the past week, according to JSE data.

Nonresidents sold a net R33m worth of local bonds last week, reducing the total bought so far in 2017 to R70.2bn.

Bond outflows contributed to a weaker rand, which is close to levels last seen in April, at R13.63/$.

The weaker currency coincided with a relatively elevated Brent crude price — the two key drivers of inflation.

Expectations that the US Federal Reserve could soon raise interest rates put a damper on the so-called carry trade, where money is borrowed in low interest-rate environments and invested in currencies that offer higher returns.

Foreigners were net sellers of local shares to the tune of R1.85bn, taking the total sales for the year so far to R89.3bn.

