Markets

Foreigners steadily bail out of local assets

02 October 2017 - 12:50 Staff Writer
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Foreigners were mild net sellers of local bonds over the past week, according to JSE data.

Nonresidents sold a net R33m worth of local bonds last week, reducing the total bought so far in 2017 to R70.2bn.

Bond outflows contributed to a weaker rand, which is close to levels last seen in April, at R13.63/$.

The weaker currency coincided with a relatively elevated Brent crude price — the two key drivers of inflation.

Expectations that the US Federal Reserve could soon raise interest rates put a damper on the so-called carry trade, where money is borrowed in low interest-rate environments and invested in currencies that offer higher returns.

Foreigners were net sellers of local shares to the tune of R1.85bn, taking the total sales for the year so far to R89.3bn.

© Business Day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Global equities on their best run in 20 years
Markets
2.
Rand suffers with euro from Spanish break-up fear
Markets
3.
Rand on shaky ground as global factors weigh
Markets
4.
THE LONG VIEW: Trump’s tax plan is a potential ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week on high note as ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.