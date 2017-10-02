Fed talks put rand under pressure

The rand was weaker against the dollar on Monday just before midday, as talks around the US Federal Reserve dominate market sentiment.

Investors are encouraged by the prospects of an improving US economy after Fed chairperson Janet Yellen’s hawkish speech and progress made with tax reform policies by US president Donald Trump last week, which boost the dollar.

"Quite clearly, the market is taking Yellen at her word that she will support a [rate] hike, even if inflation misses continue," said Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns.

Markets are also comforted that Yellens’ possible successor could be Fed governor Kevin Walsh who is regarded as being on the hawkish side.

It was reported that Walsh met with Trump to discuss becoming the next chairman of the Fed.

At 11.30am the rand was at R13.6300 to the dollar from R13.5137, at R16.0007 to the euro from R15.9403 and at R18.1412 to the pound from R18.0848.

The euro was at $1.1739 from $1.1795.