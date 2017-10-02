Bonds weaker as likelihood of US rate hike in December increases

South African bonds were weaker in afternoon trade on Monday despite the rand firming a little off its intraday worst levels, while US treasury yields fell, after rising earlier on the prospects of a US rate hike in December.

The pricing of a December US interest-rate increase rose to a record high 82% on Monday morning.

At 3.02pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.59% from 8.55% and the R207 was at 7.31% from 7.26%.

The rand was at R13.5852 to the dollar, from R13.5137, after weakening to R13.6616 during the course of the day.

The dollar held on to its gains against the euro, with analysts saying the greenback remained poised for further strength as US bond yields fell.

The US 10-year was last seen at 2.324% from 2.332%, after rising to 2.36% on Friday.

The market is now looking towards the release of US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. A better-than-expected figure would practically seal the case for a rate rise in December.

Nonresidents sold a net R33m worth of local bonds last week, reducing the total bought so far in 2017 to R70.2bn. This followed net purchases of R3.3bn the previous week.

The improved technical position for the dollar remained in place for the moment, with the market momentum building up toward $1.16 to the euro, Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

A firmer dollar is usually negative for emerging-market bonds.