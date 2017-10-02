Bonds weaken as investors turn to riskier assets

South African bonds were weaker on Monday morning, tracking the rand.

Last week, the rand, which bonds usually track, was under pressure amid perceptions that the US economy was on a growth trajectory. The local currency fell to levels last seen in May, against the dollar.

Bond yields in the US edged higher as appetite for risk assets increased amid a stronger dollar.

Nedbank analyst Reezwana Sumad said US treasuries had continued to weaken since Friday and the stronger dollar fed through into local government bonds opening weaker.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said the combination of encouraging economic data and improved overall investor sentiment continued to favour risk assets at present.

At 9.31am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.62% from Friday’s 8.55%.

US 10-year treasuries were bid at 2.3652% from 2.332%.

The rand was at R13.6366 to the dollar from Sunday’s R13.5137.