Bonds track weaker rand as dollar recovers

South African bonds were down shortly before midday on Monday, tracking a weaker rand, as markets increasingly price in the prospect of an interest-rate rise in the US in December.

A slight risk-off tone could be expected at the start of the week, with the pricing of a December US interest-rate increase at a record high 82% on Monday morning, said Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analysts.

With the release of US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday, and the limited liquidity due to settlement issues experienced in the bond market over the last few days, trading was expected to be muted until liquidity returned to normal, said RMB analyst Michelle Wohlberg.

Globally, the euro, which the rand usually tracks, was under pressure after the Catalan independence vote in Spain, which resulted in a overwhelming majority in favour of a split, and scenes of violence.

Barclay’s Research analysts said the next steps by the Catalan and central governments would need to be monitored, to see whether they opted for negotiations or an escalation of the conflict. It was likely, however, that a unilateral declaration of independence would be declared.

Locally, the seasonally adjusted Absa purchasing managers index — a key measure of business confidence — rose 0.9 index points to 44.9 in September. Despite the second straight improvement, the index remained well below the neutral 50-point mark for a fourth month, but Absa noted improved perception of what conditions would be like in six months’ time.

At 11.30am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.61% from Friday’s 8.55% and the R207 was at 7.325% from 7.26%.

US 10-year treasuries were bid at 2.3544% from 2.332%.

The rand was at R13.63 to the dollar from Sunday’s R13.5137.