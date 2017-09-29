Rush of results from JSE’s last-minuters on Friday

Friday is deadline day for JSE-listed companies with end-June reporting periods to release their results before their shares are slapped with an "RE" annotation and the bourse issues a public threat to suspend their listings if their results are not out by the end of October.

Companies in a last-minute rush to get results out on Friday include packaging group Bowler Metcalf, miner Wesizwe Platinum, shipping container leasing company Trencor, grocery chain Choppies and Andulela Investments.

Sun International said on Thursday its interim results would only appear on Monday. The casino and hotel group said it expected to fall into a headline loss per share of between 71c and 85c — worse than its previously forecast range of 65c-77c — from the matching period’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 87c.

Bowler Metcalf on Thursday raised its forecast HEPS growth to between 3.6% and 5.6% from Tuesday’s forecast, which placed the range between 0.6% and 3.5%. Earnings improved thanks to a final tax entry for its losses on its investment in SoftBev, the updated trading statement said.

Wesizwe Platinum said on Wednesday it expected to report on Friday its HEPS for the six months to end-June would be within 10% of the matching period’s 10.36c.

Andulela Investments said on Thursday that it expected to report on Friday a headline loss per share for the six months to end-June of up to 12.44c from HEPS of 5.84c in the matching period. The main contributor to the loss was the impairment of the goodwill on its tailing treatment operations, the trading statement said.

Shipping container leasing company Trencor said on September 21 that it expected to report on Friday that its headline loss per share for the six months to end-June about halved from the matching period’s 324.1c.

Botswana-based grocery chain Choppies said at 5.50pm on Thursday that it expected to report on Friday that its HEPS for the year to end-June declined by between 5% and 15%.

Coal of Africa (CoAL) is also expected to release its results for the year to end-June on Friday. The miner has not issued a trading statement, as would be required if its earnings differed by more than 20% from the previous year.

But CoAL did issue a resources and reserves update for its recently acquired Uitkomst colliery on Tuesday, saying it had about 23-million mineable tonnes.

The South African Reserve Bank is scheduled to release August’s private sector credit growth figures on Friday morning.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly note that she expected growth in private sector credit extension to have risen to 6.2% in August from 5.7% in July on a modest lift in corporate credit, while household credit growth is expected to have remained muted.

South African Revenue Services will publish August’s balance of trade data at 2pm.

"The magnitude of the trade surplus is forecast to have narrowed to R2.2bn in August from R9bn in July on seasonal considerations. In the month of August, month-to-month export growth is typically lower than import growth," Kaplan wrote.

"However, on a cumulative basis export growth has outpaced import growth, yielding a surplus of R36.6bn in the first seven months of the year compared to a deficit of R4.7bn in the same period last year. The improvement of the trade position can be ascribed to a synchronised lift in global growth and trade from post-crisis lows reached in 2016. This coupled with higher commodity prices has aided SA’s export performance. Concurrently, weak domestic consumption and investment demand have restricted import growth."