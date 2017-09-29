Rand stages mild recovery after bruising week

The rand recovered slightly on Friday morning as the week-long rally in the dollar paused in an apparent consolidation.

The local currency has been under the whip for the better part of the week, touching R13.71/$ for the first time since April before bouncing back moderately.

The weaker rand breeds inflation, which the Reserve Bank has forecast to average 5.3% in 2017.

Last week, Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago left the repurchase rate unchanged at 6.75%, pointing to the expectation of inflation accelerating.

Analysts have attributed the weakness in the rand to bond outflows, as markets adjusted the prospect of higher interest rates in the US before the end of the year.

Other emerging-market currencies displayed composure in early trade, after coming under pressure earlier in the week.

The release of SA’s trade data in the afternoon, which could serve as a short-term catalyst for the rand, will round off a fairly busy week.

Economists expect the country to have recorded a trade surplus of R3.2bn in August, lower than the R8.9bn recorded in July.

At 9.51am, the rand was at R13.4858 to the dollar from R13.5153, at R15.9180 to the euro from R15.9301 and at R18.0838 to the pound from R18.1654.

The euro was at $1.1804 from $1.1787.