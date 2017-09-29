Markets

Rand stabilises after volatile week

29 September 2017 - 12:44 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was stable against the dollar on Friday before midday, holding below the R13.50 level.

The rand staged its recovery after a volatile week in which it weakened to levels last seen in May.

Risk appetite denominated across developed markets following signs earlier in the week that the US economy could be on a growth trajectory.

The rand weakened to R13.71 to the dollar on Thursday after it closed 1.6% weaker on Wednesday.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said that risk appetite in the developed world was not affecting the rand, but "for what it is worth, the game remained risk on", with US equities squeezing out further gains overnight.

Sasfin fixed-income traders said even though risk trade been reduced across emerging markets, SA’s asset class was the hardest hit, yet again exposing geopolitical vulnerabilities.

At 11.30am the rand was at R13.4987 to the dollar from R13.5153‚ at R15.9229 to the euro from R15.9301 and at R18.0332 to the pound from R18.1654.

The euro was at $1.1797 from $1.1787.

