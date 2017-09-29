MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week on high note as retailers rebound

The JSE all share ended the shortened week and last trading day of September on a high note, as industrials, retailers and gold stocks lifted the market 1.06% on Friday, in what proved to be a choppy week.

The gains on the day were broad-based, bar gold and property stocks, as the market played catch-up with its global peers. US markets recorded highs in the week following the release of President Donald Trump’s tax-reform plans and renewed mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve, after Fed chairperson Janet Yellen’s earlier hawkish speech.

The weaker rand during the week supported resources and rand hedges, while retailers and banks benefited from a bit of a comeback in the local currency on Friday.

The all share closed 1.06% higher at 55,579.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 1.09%. Food and drug retailers added 1.48%, general retailers 1.46%, industrials 1.32%, the gold index 1.26% and resources 0.94%. Platinums dropped 1.02% and property 0.22%.

The all share ended the week 0.47% lower, but is still 9.73% higher for the year.

Anglo American was the best performer among the big miners on the day, closing 2.53% higher at R242.41. Lonmin dropped 2.26% to R12.54.

Rand hedges Richemont rose 1.22% to R122.90.

Naspers ended the day 1.92% higher at R2,920, as the market warmed to its earlier announcement of a R10bn deal to increase its shares in online food-ordering group Delivery Hero.

Shoprite gained 1.61% to R206.89 and Steinhoff 1.27% to R60.03.

The rand was at R13.5227 to the dollar soon after the JSE’s close, after firming to R13.4252 in intra-day trade. It weakened to R13.70 earlier in the week.

The rand was also supported by positive trade data for August, when SA recorded a trade surplus of R5.94bn. The year-to-date surplus of R43.45bn is a big improvement on the R13.67bn deficit for the comparable period in 2016.

Local bond yields were lower as the market firmed on the steady rand and a softer dollar. US bonds did a U-turn in late trade, with the 10-year yield rising to 2.3159% from 2.306%, after earlier falling.

The top-40 Alsi futures index rose 1.22% to 50,226 points. The number of contracts traded was 19,708 from Thursday’s 19,477.