JSE pushes higher as bulls step in

The JSE pushed decisively higher on Friday amid bargain-hunting.

The local share market appears to have been in a consolidation phase for the better part of September, with the all share shaving nearly 2% off its value. However, the drop came off a relatively high base when the benchmark gauge hit a series of record highs in August.

On Friday, however, investors seemed keen to dip back into stocks, boosting the all share 0.91% to 55,493.80 points by lunchtime, while the top 40 index added 0.92%.

The rally was spread across sectors, though industrial stocks accounted for the bulk of the gains because of their big influence on the all share.

Banks and insurance stocks were relatively well supported as the rand stabilised after a sharp drop earlier in the week due to global factors.

Mining stocks also staged something of a recovery, thanks, in part, to a retreat in the dollar, which favoured commodity prices, particularly gold, which is sensitive to higher interest rates in the US.

Construction stocks had a better session, after yet another heady week for particular stocks, including Aveng, that was off a hefty 19% in just five days, after the company reported a wider loss in its annual results to end-June.

Momentum SP Reid Securities analyst said in a note that the short-term upside for the market would depend on US indicators, which tended to set the tone for world markets.

Naspers was up 1.6% to R2,910.90, Telkom 1.94% to R58.21 and Barloworld 2.9% to R124.65.

Anglo American rose 1.89% to R240.90 and Kumba Iron Ore 2.66% to R219.69.

Gold Fields added 2.65% to R59.29 and AngloGold Ashanti 1.34% to R127.18.

Mr Price gained 1.74% to R178.11 and Lewis 5.41% to R31.

Liberty Holdings improved 1.91% to R104.22 and Sanlam 1.56% to R67.51.

Aveng recovered 5.45% to R2.71 and Murray & Roberts 2.58% to R15.90.