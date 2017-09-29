JSE opens firmer, playing catch-up with global bourses

The JSE opened firmer on Friday with broad-based gains as the local market caught up with outperforming global markets, with US markets hitting fresh highs this week.

Retailers and banks were early favourites on the JSE, which has been lagging behind global markets this week, despite a weaker rand, which tends to support rand hedges.

The rand was trading at around R13.52 to the dollar after hitting its worst level in six months earlier in the week at R13.70/$. It firmed below the R13/$ level at the beginning of September.

The all share index lost 2.7% in September and is down 1% for the week so far. At the same time global markets have been performing in an upbeat fashion following President Donald Trump’s tax reform proposals released on Wednesday and despite an increasingly hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve.

The Dow closed 0.18% higher at 22,381.20 points on Thursday. The S&P 500 added 10 points, firming by 0.41% to a new record high, while the Nasdaq, which had endured some short-term technical weakness, bounced back 73 points, or 1.15%.

European markets closed higher for the sixth consecutive session with the DAX up 5.3% so far this month. But the FTSE 100 is down 1.45% over the same period.

Asian markets were generally firmer, with mining stocks leading the gains, boosted by higher metal prices. The Hang Seng added 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.28%. The Nikkei 225 was flat (-0.03%).

Commodities were buoyed by higher oil prices. Oil was set for its biggest monthly gain since April 2016 on forecasts for rising demand and as Turkey had threatened to halt Kurdish exports through its territory after the region voted for independence from Iraq, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts reported.

Brent crude was 0.24% off at $57.09 a barrel in early-morning trade.

However, gold is on course for the biggest monthly decline this year on the rebounding dollar. The gold price was marginally up at $1,288.71/oz on Friday morning.

At 9.34am the all share was 0.86% higher at 55,467.70 points and the benchmark top 40 added 0.83%. The gold index added 1.69%, resources 0.99%, general retailers 0.91%, industrials 0.90%, banks 0.88% and food and drug retailers 0.75%.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American was up 1.35% to R239.61.

Kumba Iron Ore rebounded 2.52% to R219.40.

Gold Fields rose 2.48% to R59.19.

Among banks, Standard Bank was up 1.1% to R158.98, FirstRand 0.89% to R52.29 and Barclays Africa 0.77% to R138.25.

Old Mutual was up 0.97% to R34.80 and Sanlam 0.51% to R66.81.

Steinhoff added 0.71% to R59.70 and Mr Price 1.29% to R177.33.

Among construction shares, Murray & Roberts rose 3.16% to R15.99 and Aveng 0.78% to R2.59.

MTN lifted 1.1% to R124.85.

Naspers was up 1.43% to R2,906.10 after increasing its stake in Delivery Hero through a R10.5bn deal.

York Timber fell 7.22% to R2.44.

Mediclinic rose 0.44% to R116.42.