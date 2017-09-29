JSE ends month with broad-based rally, led by industrials

The JSE closed higher on Friday, with most indices posting gains. It was not enough, however, to counteract losses earlier in the week, with September turning out to be a rather poor month for the bourse.

Stocks which benefit from a firmer rand lifted on Friday as the local unit stabilised against the dollar. The greenback had surged during the week, but emerging-market currencies began to steady on Thursday, while on Friday, US personal expenditure data — a key measure of inflation — came in lower than expected, putting pressure on the dollar.

US personal consumption expenditures‚ a broad measure of what households outlay on everything from groceries to doctor visits‚ rose 0.2% in August from a month earlier‚ and 1.4% year on year‚ according to Dow Jones Newswires. A consensus forecast of economists polled by Bloomberg had been for a 0.3% month-on-month increase.

Locally‚ SA’s trade surplus of R5.94bn in August also comfortably beat forecasts of about R2.1bn‚ providing additional support for the rand.

Friday also saw a spate of results, mainly from smaller companies, as it marked the deadline for JSE-listed companies with end-June reporting periods to release their results. Failure to do so means their shares are slapped with an "RE" annotation and the bourse issues a public threat to suspend their listings if their results are not out by the end of October.

The all share added 1.06% to 55,579.9 points and the top 40 1.09%.

The local bourse ended the month 1.67% lower, and down 0.47% for the week.

Industrials added 1.32%, food and drug retailers 1.48%, general retailers 1.46% and gold miners 1.26%.

Platinums lost 1.02%.

JSE equities, despite having been sold off by foreign investors for most of the year, are now at reasonable, albeit not particularly cheap levels, which indicated that the market was not yet anticipating a favourable ANC leadership transition in December, said Momentum SP Reid in its October strategy review.

Against a continuing favourable global economic backdrop, declining inflation and interest rates, ongoing exposure and buying opportunities from volatility may be in order, the analysts said.

Diversified miner Anglo American gained 2.53% to R242.41, its highest level since 2014, Glencore 1.18% to R61.98 and BHP 0.89% to R238.63.

Kumba added 3% to R220.41, Assore 2.63% to R277.10, and Exxaro 1.79% to R122.85.

Rand hedge Richemont perked up 1.22% to R122.90, while Anheuser-Busch InBev fell 0.57% to R1,602.10.

Naspers gained 1.92% to R2,920.

KAP Industrial added 3.8% to R8.47 and Imperial Holdings 1.93% to R191.23.

Sanlam lifted 1.79% to R67.66 and Old Mutual 1.65% to R35.07.

Mr Price added 2.84% to R180.04 and Truworths 1.46% to R77.25.

Telkom leapt 3.84% to R59.29 and EOH 2.89% to R95.69.

Bidcorp gained 2.2% to R303.90 and Tiger Brands 1.19% to R377.35.

Retail franchiser Taste Holdings was unchanged at R1.18. Earlier it announced it would not proceed with the sale of its jewellery stores, which include Arthur Kaplan and NWJ.

Coal of Africa (CoAL) added 4.55% to 46c, after reporting a decreased loss of $10.2m in the year to end-June on Friday, from $13.1m in 2016. No revenue was generated during the year.

Botswana-based grocery chain Choppies was unchanged at R3, after announcing earlier its results would be delayed by a few days.

Sun International lost 2.38% to R51.24. It said on Thursday its interim results would only appear on Monday. The casino and hotel group said it expected to fall into a headline loss per share of between 71c and 85c — worse than its previously forecast range of 65c to 77c — from the matching period’s headline earnings per share of 87c.

Netcare fell 0.63% to R23.80, after the Competition Commission red-flagged its merger with Lakeview Hospital‚ arguing that it would either prevent or lessen competition.

Global stocks were mixed shortly after the JSE’s close, with the Dow 0.07% lower while the Nasdaq had added 0.29%. The FTSE 100 was up 0.74%, the DAX 30 0.69% and the CAC 40 0.28%.

Platinum had lost 0.63% to $916.05 an ounce, and gold 0.16% to $1,285.14. Brent crude was down 0.55% to $56.91 a barrel.