Gold edges down, set for its worst month this year

Bengaluru — Gold fell on Friday, inching towards the previous session’s six-week low as the dollar strengthened, with prices set for their biggest monthly fall this year.

Spot gold declined 0.2% to $1,284.28/oz at 4.34am GMT, on track to register a 2.8% decline in September, the largest monthly fall so far in 2017 and the biggest monthly drop since November. However, it was set to end the quarter up about 3.5% after prices rose in July and August. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,287.70/oz.

Gold was mostly being influenced by the dollar’s movements in an otherwise quiet session, said Yuichi Ikemizu at ICBC Standard Bank in Tokyo.

The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on Friday. The greenback pulled back from a one-month high reached earlier on Thursday as investors this week were supportive of the Trump administration’s tax plan and the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

"As long as nothing happens on the North Korea front, I guess we’ll have a pretty quiet Friday," Ikemizu said.

Russian and North Korean officials will meet in Moscow on Friday to discuss the North Korea crisis.

"[Gold] will likely continue to struggle in the short term against a backdrop of higher interest rates, particularly in the US and possibly in the UK and Europe," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

Proposed US tax reforms and strong economic data that supported the case for another US interest rate hike this year have weighed on gold. Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the greenback.

Meanwhile, palladium gained 0.7% to $935.05/oz. It was up 11% for the quarter and 38% so far in 2017. Platinum lost 0.1% to $918.40/oz. The metal is set for a 7.1% drop for September, its worst performing month since March. Palladium traded at a premium to platinum for a third consecutive day after prices for the two metals hit parity for the first time since 2001 on Wednesday.

"Palladium is short-supplied and also there’s very good demand from [car] sectors. As long as this situation continues, we’ll see a palladium premium," said Ikemizu.

"If it goes on for a long time, car makers will have to switch from palladium to platinum, which was unthinkable in the past.… [However,] this current reversal probably won’t be long enough for car makers to decide on substitution."

Both metals are primarily consumed by car makers for catalytic converters, but platinum is more heavily used in diesel vehicles, which have fallen out of favour.

Meanwhile, silver edged 0.2% lower to $16.80/oz and was on track to decline 4.4% for the month but is set to gain 1.4% for the quarter.

