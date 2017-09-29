Futures firmer as JSE all share rebounds on the day after a choppy week

Local futures were firmer on Friday on a strong closing from the JSE all share, while the Dow opened flat.

The Dow was 0.05% lower soon after the JSE’s close, while European markets were firmer, with the FTSE 100 up 0.78%, the DAX 0.69% and the CAC 40 0.37%.

The all share closed 1.06% higher at 55,579.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 1.09%. Food and drug retailers added 1.48%, general retailers 1.46%, industrials 1.32%, the gold index 1.26% and resources 0.94%. Platinums dropped 1.02% and property 0.22%.

The all share ended the week 0.47% lower, after having recorded gains on two days and losses on the other two. It was up 7.69% for the third quarter of the year.

Brent crude took a breather in late trade, losing 0.73% to $56.83 a barrel. Despite the gains over the past few weeks, it is still flat for the year.

Gold was 0.22% lower at $1,284.41 an ounce.

The rand was at R13.5115 to the dollar from R13.5153.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 1.22% to 50‚226 points. The number of contracts traded was 19,708 from Thursday’s 19,477.

