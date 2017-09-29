Bonds steady, tracking rand as consolidation takes hold

South African bonds were stable on Friday morning as they tracked the rand.

The rand weakened to R13.71 to the dollar earlier in the week as the US showed signs of improved economic growth.

US markets reacted with optimism to US President Donald Trump’s tax reform plans and US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s hawkish speech about the interest-rate trajectory, which both supported the dollar.

TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce said consolidation was likely to be on the cards on Friday as the rand headed below R13.50/$, with local bonds also bouncing back despite buyers remaining risk averse and sellers nervous.

"The recent weakness in the rand mirrors the losses in the bond market, and both looked to be overdone, so a test of R13.40/$ today is certainly possible as we claw back some losses."

At 9.37 the R186 was at 8.605% to the dollar from 8.620%

The rand was at R13.4964 to the dollar from R 13.5153.