Bonds gain as rand firms on weaker dollar, after US data disappoints

South African bonds turned firmer in afternoon trade on Friday on a stronger rand, as US personal consumption expenditure data reflected a subdued US economy, causing the dollar to weaken and US bonds to firm.

US personal income and spending figures, together with inflation, are important metrics as they offer some insight into possible future inflation trends and economic performance, on which the US Federal Reserve bases its interest-rate decisions.

The data increased the chances of a less hawkish stance from the Fed, after chair Janet Yellen’s decidedly hawkish message earlier in the week, with the likelihood of further rate hikes this year now dimming.

The dollar tends to weaken on a more dovish stance from the Fed, which favours emerging-market currencies such as the rand.

Subdued consumer expenditure was unlikely to lift consumer inflation enough to make a rate hike a clear-cut option in December, analysts said.

"Concerns about inflation not progressing towards the target are clearly increasing among some of the more dovish policy makers at the Fed, and another weak reading did not help matters," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

The annual increase in the US core PCE price index slowed to 1.3% in August after rising 1.4% in July, the smallest year-on-year increase since November 2015.

The rand was also stronger on positive trade data for August, when SA recorded a trade surplus of R5.94bn. The year-to-date surplus of R43.45bn is a big improvement on the R13.67bn deficit for the comparable period in 2016.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 8.62% from 8.55% and the R207 at 7.31% from 7.33%.

The rand was at R13.4561 to the dollar from R13.5153, while the euro was at $1.183 from $1.1787.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.2981% from 2.306%.