Bonds firm slightly in line with steadier rand

29 September 2017 - 12:05 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were marginally firmer shortly before midday on Friday, as the rand consolidated slightly after a week of dollar strength.

The rand weakened to R13.71 to the dollar earlier in the week, its lowest level in four months, as a combination of risk-off trade and signs of US growth strengthened the dollar at the expense of risk currencies.

The week began with tension on the Korean peninsula, while US markets reacted with optimism to US President Donald Trump’s tax reform plans on Wednesday. US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s hawkish speech about the interest-rate trajectory also supported the dollar.

Although risk-off trade had reduced across the emerging-market spectrum, the South African asset classes were among the hardest hit in recent days, exposing geopolitical vulnerabilities once again, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts. Bonds, however, continued to find support from foreign investors.

Although many investors had factored in the politics and economic variables to their pricing models, the reality of the potential for negative surprises at the looming ANC elective conference, or sovereign credit-ratings downgrades, would suggest some risk curtailment was prudent, Sasfin said.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said consolidation was likely to be on the cards on Friday as the rand headed below R13.50 to the dollar, with local bonds also bouncing back despite buyers remaining risk averse and sellers nervous.

At 11.30 the R186 was bid at 8.58% to the dollar from 8.620% and the R207 was at 7.31% from 7.33%.

The rand was at R13.4987 to the dollar from R13.5153.

