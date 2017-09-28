Rand’s slide good for JSE miners, but bad for banks

After sliding about 1.8% from R13.36/$ to R13.60/$ at around noon on Wednesday, the rand was relatively calm at R13.62/$ at 6.40am on Thursday morning.

The dollar gained against most currencies on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve Bank of Boston president Eric Rosengren said the US should raise interest rates further.

But Rosengren was contradicted by Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis president James Bullard who said interest rates should be left unchanged.

The health of the US economy was confirmed by the growth of durable goods orders in August coming in at 1.7%, far higher than a consensus of 1%.

The dollar was further boosted by a speech US President Donald Trump gave at 9pm South African time unveiling his promised tax cuts.

The rand’s slide was good for miners, helping Anglo American rise 3% to R238.18, Exxaro 2.9% to R120.88 and Lonmin 2.2% to R12.76.

Banks, however, suffered. FirstRand fell 1.4% to R51.99, Standard Bank 0.72% to R156.58, Barclays Africa Group 0.64% to R136 and Nedbank 0.25% to R201.40.

The spotlight will be on currencies on Thursday as several central bankers will give presentations at a conference in London.

The rand was at R15.98/€, R18.22/£ and R10.65/A$ on Thursday morning.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release August’s producer price index (PPI) at 11.30am, which is expected to show factory and farm gate inflation accelerated to about 4% from July’s 3.6%.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly economics note she expected the annual change in PPI to rise to about 3.9%, mainly due to the petrol price increasing 5.7% and diesel 2.8% in August.

"The August PPI update should also confirm continued manufactured food price disinflation. Manufactured food price inflation peaked at 13.4% in August 2016 and has steadily declined, to 3.3% in July 2017 on the favourable maize supply outlook," Kaplan wrote.

"As such the decreasing contribution from the food products, beverages and tobacco products category, which holds the largest weighting in the PPI basket at 33.7%, has been the main influencing factor on the broader moderation in PPI inflation so far this year."

Following the sale of its mining equipment leasing company MMC Contracts to Tharisa, eXtract said on Tuesday it expected to report on Thursday that its headline loss per share for the year to end-June narrowed to about 6c from 29.9c.