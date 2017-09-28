Rand extends losses as ‘rampant’ dollar marches higher

The rand fell to fresh multimonth lows to the dollar on Thursday morning, extending a week-long slide that poses a potential threat to SA’s inflation outlook.

Consumer inflation is expected to average 5.3% in 2017, according to the Reserve Bank’s latest forecast.

The local currency briefly passed R13.70/$ for the first time since April, bringing losses to just more than 3% since the start of the week.

The weaker rand mirrored a strong recovery in the dollar, which continued to be buoyed by talk of US interest rate increases.

Several Federal Reserve officials, including chairwoman Janet Yellen, have supported this call on rates in speeches this week.

The yield on the benchmark US Treasury note was at its highest level in just more than two weeks, implying that markets expected the Fed to pull the trigger on rates, which is expected to be in December.

"Rampant dollar strength is the best way to describe the turnaround we’ve seen in this shortened week," TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce said in a note.

"Dollar strength is a result of possible Trump tax reform and US Fed members talking up the prospects of a hike later this year."

At 9.48am, the rand was at R13.6359 to the dollar from R13.5906, at R16.0270 to the euro from R15.9626 and at R18.2650 to the pound from R18.1940.

The euro was at $1.1754 from $1.1745.