Oil prices halt gains after Kurdish exports seem unaffected by referendum

London — Oil prices steadied on Thursday, taking a breather after gains spurred by rising tension in northern Iraq following the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region’s vote for independence in a referendum.

Brent crude oil was unchanged at $57.90 a barrel by 8.50am GMT. It hit a more than two-year high of $59.49 on Tuesday after Monday’s referendum vote prompted Turkey to threaten to close the region’s oil pipeline, before pulling back.

US light crude was five US cents higher at $52.19 after rising 26c on Wednesday to just below a five-month high.

"Profit taking and the fact that Kurdish oil exports seem unaffected by the referendum pushed crude lower," said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

"But I think the market will strengthen again. Kurdistan and Northern Iraq now export 500,000-550,000 barrels per day.

That would be a big loss to the market," Varga added.

Iraqi Kurdistan voted overwhelmingly on Monday in favour of independence, prompting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to say he could use military force to prevent the formation of an independent Kurdish state and might close the oil "tap".

Turkey said on Thursday it would deal only with the Iraqi government on crude oil exports, "restricting oil export" operations to Baghdad.

US crude prices found some strength from a surprise fall in US stocks. Crude inventories fell by 1.8-million barrels last week, the US Energy Department said, versus forecasts for a 3.4-million-barrel build.

US refiners are still returning to full operations after Hurricane Harvey in August, but petrol stocks surprisingly rose and stocks of distillates fell less than anticipated.

While this week’s US data gave a mixed picture, the outlook for global oil demand has strengthened, analysts say.

Earlier in September, the International Energy Agency raised its 2017 global oil demand growth estimate to 1.6-million barrels per day from 1.5-million barrels per day citing stronger-than-expected demand growth in the US and Europe.

Still, US crude production rose to 9.55-million barrels per day last week, higher than before Harvey hit the gulf coast.

With Brent futures commanding their highest premium over US crude in more than two years, US crude has become increasingly competitive in foreign markets and exports hit a record 1.5-million barrels per day last week.

That complicates efforts by oil cartel Opec and other major producers to push oil higher through output curbs, as every hike in price encourages more US production.

Reuters