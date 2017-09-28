JSE tracks weaker but moves off the day’s worst level

The JSE tracked weaker at lunchtime on Thursday, but was off the day’s worst level.

The weaker rand still featured as one of the themes, helping some big rand-hedge industrial stocks while keeping gains in check in other interest-rate sensitive sectors.

The local currency briefly passed R13.70 to the dollar for the first time since April before recovering slightly as the rally in the dollar abated.

Mining stocks were mostly weaker despite a slight pick-up in commodity prices.

Prices of copper and iron ore have recently come off the boil, with the latter slumping 20% since peaking at $80 a tonne in August. These left the all share off 0.20% to 55,105.10 points by midday, with the top 40 losing 0.11%.

In Europe, leading markets were higher at midday, following a mixed session in Asia.

Dow futures were relatively flat after US President Donald Trump’s proposed tax reforms on Wednesday.

"Current trading action represents a ‘tug-of-war’ between the momentum generated from [Trump’s] tax-cut announcement and higher yields in the US as a slightly sterner monetary policy tone has emerged in recent Federal Reserve speeches," said Momentum SP Reid analysts.

BHP was off 1.05% to R237.64 and Impala Platinum 1.86% to R31.72.

Diversified industrial group Barloworld was off 1.95% to R121.32 but Bidcorp rose 2.28% to R296.76.

Capitec was off 1.43% to R864.50 and Liberty Holdings 1.8% to R102.74.

Packaging group Nampak was off 5.27% to R17.60.