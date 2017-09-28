JSE opens lower as political and growth worries weigh on market

The JSE opened lower on Thursday as growth concerns and the unsettled local political scene dampened sentiment, with the weaker rand having little effect on industrials and resources, which usually benefit from a softer local currency.

Lower commodity prices failed to support the miners, with gold and platinum prices falling. Rand hedges and retailers trended higher while the rest of the market was weaker.

The rand weakened to R13.7121 to the dollar in early morning trade, the worst level since April. The dollar was flat against the euro at around $1.1747.

Concern about SA’s fragile economy, particularly lower than expected tax revenue, which is expected to affect fiscal policy negatively, was expressed by ratings agency Moody’s at an investors conference in London earlier in the week. It has SA on a negative outlook.

The data continued to build evidence of subdued confidence levels for an extended period, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said.

"The rebuilding of SA’s institutional strength and regaining an investment-grade rating will take time, while combating the scourge of corruption and crime is just as difficult," Nedbank said.

At the same time, economic growth is expected to contract over the next few years.

"SA will see only a modest acceleration in economic growth in the coming years, with elevated political uncertainty likely to continue to weigh on investor perceptions," analysts at BMI Research said.

The JSE showed little reaction to an upbeat close on the Dow on Wednesday after President Donald Trump finally revealed his tax reform plans, with tax brackets set to be reduced to three from seven and corporate tax cut from 35% to 20%.

The Dow closed 0.25% higher at 22,340.71 points. Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 22 up 0.47% and the Hang Seng shedding 0.30%.

At 9.27am the all share was 0.19% lower at 55,107.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.21%. Resources shed 0.87%, gold 0.69% and banks 0.18%. Food and drug retailers gained 0.15% and general retailers 0.04%.

Among individual shares on the JSE, BHP shed 1.32% to R236.99.

Sibanye dropped 0.88% to R14.62.

Capitec was down 1.13% to R867.08 on profit-taking after reporting sterling interim results on Wednesday. It is up 25% so far this year.

Among financials, Liberty rose 1% to R105.67 amid earlier reports that it was rated a buy by a brokerage. MMI Holdings softened 0.51% to R17.56.

Massmart shed 0.44% to R109.75 but Steinhoff African Retail added 0.88% to R21.69.

Cement producer PPC lost 1.14% to R6.08.

Naspers dropped 0.09% to R2,873.18. It was reported on Thursday that Naspers had raised its holding in Frankfurt-listed Delivery Hero to 23.6% by buying an additional 13% of the online food delivery company for €660m.

Mediclinic was 0.36% lower at R115.98.

Nampak dropped 2.21% to R18.17.