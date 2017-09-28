JSE closes lower as rand volatility continues

The JSE was back below 55,000 points on Thursday, as resources and platinums led the declines, while rand-sensitive stocks were lifted by a late recovery in the local unit.

The rand reached R13.71 to the greenback on the day, its weakest level since May, but recovered in the afternoon. Volumes on the local bourse were also lower than usual, at about R15bn.

The all share lost 0.4% to 54,994.3 points and the top 40 0.36%.

The platinum index lost 1.48%, resources 0.75% and property 0.84%. Food and drug retailers added 0.76% and general retailers 0.3%.

Analysts said focus would now be on US economic data, including personal consumption expenditure — a measure of inflation — on Friday, as the markets gauge the prospects for tighter monetary policy in the US.

A resurgent dollar has been in the spotlight this week, but took a breather on Thursday. It had been lifted by signals that economic growth would pick up, and that the US Federal Reserve may increase interest rates in December.

US President Donald Trump’s tax reform proposals had also brought some optimism to global markets, analysts said.

Concerns about SA’s economic and political outlooks continued to weigh on markets‚ particularly lower-than-expected tax revenue. This was expected to affect fiscal policy negatively‚ a view expressed by ratings agency Moody’s at an investors conference in London earlier in the week.

The data continued to build evidence of subdued confidence levels for an extended period‚ said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts. The concern was now whether, as was most probably the case, this drop in confidence led to increased tax avoidance and a decline in tax morality.

The prospect of monetary policy tightening in the US and a stronger dollar has also weighed on precious metal prices this week. Gold is seen as a hedge against loose monetary policy, while a stronger dollar tends to constrain demand.

Steve Land, vice-president and portfolio manager at Franklin Equity Group, said it seemed that gold’s inability to hold a rally over the past 18 months had created fatigue with investors. As a result, many had felt they should sell into rallies, but given the overall global macroeconomic backdrop, this view may be creating an opportunity for longer-term investors.

Prices of copper and iron ore have also recently come off the boil‚ with the latter slumping 20% since peaking at $80 a tonne in August.

Diversified miner Glencore fell 1.94% to R61.26, BHP 1.51% to R236.53 and Anglo American 0.73% to R236.43.

Kumba Iron Ore was off 2.19% to R214.

Anglo American Platinum fell 2.62% to R345 and Impala 1.64% to R31.79.

Sibanye-Stillwater gained 3.05% to R15.20, offsetting losses by other gold miners. Sibanye, which has lost 26.82% in September, said earlier it was putting in place arrangements to incorporate Stillwater into existing credit facilities of the recently formed group.

Rand-hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev added 1.71% to R1,611.27, after the Competition Tribunal conditionally approved Atlanta-based Coca-Cola’s acquisition of SAB’s shares in Coca Cola Beverage Africa (CCBA).

British American Tobacco was off 1.06% to R842.99.

Capitec lost 2.22% to R857.50, while Barclays Africa gained 0.88% to R137.20.

Trading ex-dividend, MMI was off 1.98% to R17.30.

Industrial group Bidvest gained 1.3% R172.01 while Imperial Holdings lost 0.48% to R187.60.

Bidcorp added 2.48% to R297.36.

Coal of Africa was unchanged at 44c, ahead of results for the year to end-June on Friday, having reported a headline loss per share of 1.2c in the prior period.

Bowler Metcalf gained 1.23% to R6.58, ahead of its full-year results to end-June on Friday. It warned earlier in the month that the headline loss per share was expected to be between 13.9c and 17.1c, a decrease of between 117.6% and 121.6%.

Wesizwe Platinum added to 1.79% to 57c, ahead of its results for the six months to end-June on Friday. It said on Wednesday it expected headline earnings per share of between 1.11c and 1.23c, compared with a 0.04c headline loss in the prior period.

Global markets were largely flat at the JSE’s close, with the Dow up 0.09%, while the Nasdaq had lost 0.06%. The FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, the CAC 40 0.14% and the DAX 30 0.36%.

Platinum had lost 0.35% to $917.82 an ounce, while gold had added 0.11% to $1,284. Brent crude was flat at $57.67.