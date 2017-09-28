Futures lower as Dow ticks up at the opening while JSE all share flounders

A marginally higher opening on the Dow failed to support the local futures market on Thursday, with sentiment under pressure following a weaker close on the JSE all share.

Platinums and property stocks dragged the all share down while retailers gained, following a turnaround in the rand.

The all share closed 0.40% lower at 54,944.30 points, its first close below 55,000 since end-July. The blue-chip top 40 shed 0.36%. Platinum lost 1.48%, property 0.84%, resources 0.75%, and financials 0.46%. Food and drug retailers added 0.76% and general retailers 0.30%.

The local currency briefly weakened through R13.70 to the dollar, for the first time since April, before recovering slightly as the rally in the dollar abated. The rand was at R13.5376 to the dollar in early evening trade.

The Dow was 0.11% higher soon after the JSE’s close, while European markets were also in positive territory, with the DAX 30 gaining 0.35%.

Spot gold edged 0.17% higher to $1,284.62 while Brent crude was stable at about $57.72 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.42% to 49‚580 points. The number of contracts traded was 19,477 from Wednesday’s 21,758.