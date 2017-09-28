Markets

Bonds weaker on the prospect of an improving US economy

28 September 2017 - 10:38 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY
Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY

South African bonds were weaker on Thursday morning as bond yield across the globe reacted to the prospect of an improving US economy.

The release of US president Donald Trump’s tax plan framework on Wednesday, which is aimed at reducing the corporate-tax rate to 20% saw US markets rallying.

However, this, coupled with the expectation of another interest-rate increase before December, saw the rand end Wednesday 1.6% weaker against the greenback, with local bonds feeling the pressure.

Emerging-market bonds generally followed US treasuries, which also lost ground.

The 10-year treasuries ended the day weaker and had lost further ground in earlier trade.

At 9.19am the R186 government bond was bid at 8.71% from Wednesday’s 8.63%.

US 10-year treasuries were bid at 2.3525% from 2.2368%.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand’s slide good for JSE miners, but bad for ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer as resources and ...
Markets
3.
Dollar rides high after Trump’s tax plan
Markets
4.
Calm rand likely to swing back to volatility as ...
Markets
5.
Gold steady as a strong US data boosts the dollar
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.