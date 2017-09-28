Bonds weaker on the prospect of an improving US economy

South African bonds were weaker on Thursday morning as bond yield across the globe reacted to the prospect of an improving US economy.

The release of US president Donald Trump’s tax plan framework on Wednesday, which is aimed at reducing the corporate-tax rate to 20% saw US markets rallying.

However, this, coupled with the expectation of another interest-rate increase before December, saw the rand end Wednesday 1.6% weaker against the greenback, with local bonds feeling the pressure.

Emerging-market bonds generally followed US treasuries, which also lost ground.

The 10-year treasuries ended the day weaker and had lost further ground in earlier trade.

At 9.19am the R186 government bond was bid at 8.71% from Wednesday’s 8.63%.

US 10-year treasuries were bid at 2.3525% from 2.2368%.