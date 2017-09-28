Bonds track weaker rand as market eyes US inflation data

South African bonds were weaker shortly before midday on Thursday, as emerging markets felt the pressure of a resurgent dollar.

The release of US president Donald Trump’s tax plan framework on Wednesday, which is aimed at reducing the corporate tax rate to 20%, resulted in US markets rallying.

The dollar had also been buoyed by mixed, but largely hawkish, commentary by US Federal Reserve officials. This had increased expectations of another interest-rate increase in the US before December, analysts said.

Rand losses, however, have outstripped those of other emerging currencies, with some attributing this to domestic political risk. The rand was flat on Thursday, having lost 2.62% to the dollar this week.

With the rand’s outsized moves, it would usually be expected that there would be some pullback before the weekend, even possibly in late on Thursday, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns. But the US bond sell-off had continued into Thursday, and Friday’s US data should keep everyone nervous given the pace of moves in global markets, he said.

Friday sees the release of US personal consumption expenditure (PCE), a key measure of inflation there. A higher-than-expected core PCE inflation figure would send markets spiralling, said Cairns.

The 10-year treasuries ended the day weaker and had lost further ground in earlier trade.

At 11.30am the R186 government bond was bid at 8.67% from Wednesday’s 8.63%. The R207 was at 7.38 from 7.355.

US 10-year treasuries were bid at 2.3454% from 2.3105%.