Rand feels the pressure of a firm dollar

The rand extended its losses against the dollar, like other emerging-market currencies, on Wednesday before midday.

The local currency led the losses, shedding 1.2% against the dollar, while Mexico’s peso lost 0.86%, Turkey’s lira 0.88% and Russia’s rouble 0.57%.

Optimism related to US President Donald Trump making progress with his tax reform plan and US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen’s hawkish speech about the interest-rate trajectory on Tuesday, supported the dollar.

"As the dollar nears a one-month high as markets speculate on Trump finally getting a bill passed in the form of tax cuts and betting on the Fed to hike rates by December rises to 76% after comments from Yellen, risk currencies have been on the back foot," TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said.

At 11.30am‚ the rand was at R13.5381 to the dollar from R13.3774‚ at R15.8972 to the euro from R15.7772 and at R18.1376 to the pound from R18.0053.

The euro was at $1.1743 from $1.1793.