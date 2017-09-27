Markets

JSE pushes higher as it benefits from a weaker rand

27 September 2017 - 14:39 Andries Mahlangu
The JSE was a little firmer at lunchtime on Wednesday, with a substantially weaker rand providing impetus for rand-hedge diversified resources, in particular.

The all share was up 0.17% to 55,163.30 points, as big diversified resources gained 1.18%.

The rand hovered at a seven-week low to the dollar at R13.53, a development that also favoured some big rand-hedge industrial stocks.

"I think money [is] flowing back to the US in anticipation of lower tax rates and higher profits for US firms," said Petri Redelinghuys, trader and founder at Herenya Capital Advisors. "This is putting pressure on our banks, while benefiting rand hedges and resources stocks.

Later in the day, US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a package of tax reforms, which were part of his election promise to bolster economic activity. The expected tax reforms coincide with an increasing likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will increase interest rates in December.

"A combination of optimism related to the Trump tax cuts and slight nervousness with regard to the [US Fed] interest-rate trajectory currently dominates market thinking," Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said.

In Europe, stocks were mostly higher at midday, following their counterparts in Asia.

Anglo American led gains on the top 40, up 3.28% to R238.79, and Exxaro added 2.53% to R120.46.

AngloGold Ashanti slipped 1.25% to R125.19, amid a lower gold price. Harmony Gold dropped 2.67% to R24.10.

British American Tobacco was up 1.1% to R844.77 and Richemont 1.28% to R120.91.

Telkom was up 3.65% to R57.11, while MTN lost 1.18% to R125.26.

Life Healthcare shed 1.98% to R23.25.

MMI Holdings slumped 5.81% to R17.52 in ex-dividend trade while Liberty Holdings rose 1.3% to R103.50.

Aveng was off 7.05% to R2.90, after the construction and engineering group reported a steeper loss than expected in the year to end-June, on Tuesday. Group Five leapt 7.31% to R12.48.

