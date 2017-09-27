JSE opens higher as industrials and resources recover on US sentiment

The JSE was marginally firmer at the opening on Wednesday as industrials and resources made a tentative recovery after being sold off on Monday.

Trading commenced 30 minutes late on Tuesday as the JSE experienced technical problems.

"Members are advised to trade with caution on positions as a result of several settlement orders, which have not physically settled on Monday," the JSE said in a market communication to traders.

Trading volumes amounted to R23bn on Monday.

Commodity prices were largely flat, with gold losing 0.12% to $1,292.18 an ounce as geopolitical tensions emanating from North Korea abated. Platinum was 0.09% lower at $923.60.

Brent crude dropped 0.43% to $58.31 a barrel.

Asian markets were mixed with the Nikkei down 0.31% and the Hang Seng gaining 0.42%.

Market sentiment was influenced by US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s overnight speech, which was judged to be largely hawkish. That resulted in a firmer dollar and weaker US bonds.

The rand trended lower in response, touching R13.4856 to the dollar in early morning trade, boosting resources and rand hedges.

The Dow closed 0.05% lower at 22,284.32.

Yellen indicated that the case for a gradual pace of adjustments was strengthening in the US despite "significant uncertainties", analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

She also indicated that the federal open market committee (FOMC) should be "wary of moving too gradually", Momentum said.

At 9.44am the all share was 0.27% up at 55,218.10 and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.30%. Resources climbed 0.46%, industrials 0.38% and food and drug retailers 0.08%. The gold index dropped 1.52%, property 0.8% and general retailers 0.32%.

Among the global miners Anglo American rose 1.68% to R235.09 and Glencore 1.05% to R62.40.

Richemont lifted 0.8% to R120.34 and British American Tobacco 0.65% to R841.03.

AngloGold Ashanti shed 2.1% to R124.11.

Pallinghurst rose 1.19% to R2.55. It reported an interim total comprehensive loss of $81m on Tuesday.

MMI Holdings shed 5.16% to R17.64 in ex-dividend trade.

In the property sector Hyprop dropped 2.55% to R111.61 and Growthpoint 0.52% to R24.82.

Naspers added 0.83% to R2,891.41.

Telkom recovered 0.93% to R55.61. It tumbled 7% on Tuesday on news that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) had been asked by the Treasury to buy its entire R12bn stake in order to pay for the bailout of South African Airways.

After losing more than 4% on Tuesday, Mediclinic lost a further 0.51% to R115.61 after a London-based investment bank warned the group may report disappointing half-year results.