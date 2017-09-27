Gold slides as dollar takes heart from expectation of imminent rate increase

London — Gold slid further on Wednesday, adding to its biggest loss in almost two years the previous session on the rising expectation the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again this year.

The dollar touched a one-month high against a basket of currencies after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said on Tuesday it would be "imprudent" to keep rates on hold until US inflation hits 2%. Markets are pricing in a 76% chance the Fed will raise borrowing costs in December, compared with less than 20% only a month ago. Several other senior Fed officials are scheduled to speak on Wednesday.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,290.31/oz by 10.14am GMT after tumbling 1.3% in the previous session to trade near a month low of $1,287.61. US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.7% to $1,293.

"At the moment the dollar is weighing on gold but it will not continue at this pace [longer term]," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

"The fact that there’s going to be a rate hike in December will cap gains in gold, on the other hand, North Korea [tension] will prevent a price decline, and there’s the risk of a [long overdue] stock market correction."

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the greenback, in which it is priced.

Equities rose as President Donald Trump’s administration prepared to outline a new tax plan to boost growth later in the session, prompting investors to buy assets perceived as risky over those seen as safe havens, like gold.

Limiting losses in gold however was lingering tension between the US and North Korea.

"Gold lost what it gained on North Korea [tension] since Friday after Yellen’s comments," said Yuichi Ikemizu at ICBC Standard Bank in Tokyo.

"But I think the [North Korea] situation is more serious than the Fed’s policies. So gold is supported around here and I expect prices to go back up to $1,300."

Trump warned North Korea on Tuesday that any US military option would be "devastating" for Pyongyang, but said the use of force was not Washington’s first option.

Silver rose 0.3% to $16.81/oz. In the previous session, prices dropped 2.4%, their biggest one day fall since mid-August.

Platinum rose 0.3% to $924.20/oz, after slipping about 2% in the previous session, its biggest fall since early July.

Palladium rose 0.2% to $916.15.

