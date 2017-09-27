European train M&A may perk up JSE on Wednesday

German engineering multinational Siemens’s decision to merge its rail division with France’s Alstom rather than Canada’s Bombardier is likely to perk up European stock exchanges on Wednesday, and in turn the JSE.

The JSE’s all share index fell 1.38% on Tuesday, dragged down by a 3.2% drop in Naspers’s share price to R2,867.59 as it joined a global rout of tech shares amid war jitters in Korea. The Nasdaq index rebounded 0.15% on Tuesday after falling 0.88% on Monday.

Whereas many tardy companies with end-June reporting periods are rushing to get their results out before the JSE’s three-month deadline expires on Friday, Capitec’s interim results for the six months to end-August are already prepared.

Capitec said on September 6 it expected to report on Wednesday basic and headline earnings per share grew between 15% and 18%.

On the same day Capitec released its trading update, S&P Global Ratings affirmed its BB+ rating. The ratings agency said Capitec had robust profitability, strong capitalisation and liquidity ratios, which demonstrated resilience despite low economic growth.

Conduit Capital updated its trading statement after the JSE closed on Tuesday, saying it expected to report on Wednesday its headline loss per share for the year to end-June would be up to 17.8c, worse than its previous guidance of up to 16.8c.

Reasons for its headline loss widening from the prior year’s 5.7c included the transaction costs for the acquisition of Midbrook Lane and Snowball Wealth.

The niche insurance group’s medical gap cover portfolio also contributed a loss.

Conduit said its profitability also suffered from "expenses incurred to increase the capacity of the group by way of attracting appropriately skilled people and systems so as to handle a much larger insurance business in the future".