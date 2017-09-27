Markets

Buoyant dollar keeps rand under pressure

27 September 2017 - 15:45 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
The rand extended earlier losses against the dollar on Wednesday afternoon, after the greenback gained following hawkish comments by US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen.

Yellen’s comments on Tuesday that while inflation would be watched, it need not approach 2% before interest rates are increased again, lifted the dollar to its highest level to the euro since the end of August.

Investors are also watching for US President Donald Trump’s speech later on Wednesday, on tax reform, amid hopes that promised tax cuts may be in the offing. This could further lift the dollar, and has put risk currencies on the back foot, analysts say.

The rand led losses among emerging-market currencies, shedding 1.5% against the dollar, while Mexico’s peso lost 1.11%, Russia’s rouble 0.88% and Turkey’s lira 1.11%.

Along with Yellen’s comments, other factors putting the rand under pressure included geopolitical tension and local political uncertainty, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

At 3pm‚ the rand was at R13.5776 to the dollar from R13.3774‚ at R15.9148 to the euro from R15.7772 and at R18.1731 to the pound from R18.0053.

The euro was at $1.1721 from $1.1793.

