Bonds weaken as prospect of Donald Trump’s tax reform boosts dollar

South African government bonds tracked the rand shortly before midday on Wednesday, as investors waited for a speech by US President Donald Trump later in the day. That speech, at 11pm SA time, could give details on long-promised tax reforms.

Trump’s promised reforms have helped boost global equity markets in 2017, but markets are now speculating about whether or not any bill would pass, analysts said.

The dollar was also boosted by a hawkish speech by US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday, which helped it to a five-week high against the euro.

Yellen’s comments were widely seen as hawkish, and have raised the prospects for an interest rate increase in December, analysts said. Yellen said the Fed could slow the pace of interest rate increases if low inflation persisted, but that it would " be imprudent to keep monetary policy on hold until inflation is back to 2%", reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The lack of inflationary pressure in the world’s largest economy has previously cast doubts on the Fed’s plans to gradually raise rates, despite signs of sustained economic growth.

The rand, which usually tracks the euro, had extended Tuesday’s losses and was trading above R13.50 to the dollar shortly before noon.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said the current rand weakness could be attributed to various factors, including global tension, the lack of clarity regarding local politics and Yellen’s comments.

In the absence of local data releases, the bond market should track the rand, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

At 11.30am the R186 benchmark 10-year government bond was bid at 8.6% from Tuesday’s 8.505% and the R207 was at 7.31% from 7.2%.

US 10-year treasuries were bid at 2.3016% from 2.2368%.

The rand was at R13.5388 to the dollar from R13.3774.