Bonds track US treasuries weaker

South African government bonds were weaker on Wednesday morning as they followed US treasuries.

The rand, which bonds usually track, started the week weaker against the dollar on the renewed tension between North Korea and the US, which has since subsided.

Nedbank analyst Reezwana Sumad said the current rand weakness could be attributed to various factors, including global tension, the lack of clarity regarding local politics and Tuesday night’s comments from US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen.

On Tuesday, Yellen was hawkish in her speech, making it clear that she supported gradual rate increases despite the past few months of low inflation.

Sasfin fixed-income trader Alvin Chawasema said US treasury losses accrued in Tuesday’s morning session and, with Yellen’s speech, losses were maintained into the close.

At 9.05am the R186 benchmark 10-year government bond was bid at 8.570% from Tuesday’s 8.505%.

US 10 year treasuries were bid at 2.2571% from 2.2191%.

The rand was at R13.4150 to the dollar from R13.3774.