Bonds reel on weaker rand as US rate hike looms

South African government bonds were substantially weaker on Wednesday afternoon, with the yield on the benchmark R186 rising to its highest level in a month.

Pressure on local bonds came from a sharply weaker rand, which was as a result of a strong recovery in the dollar. The stronger greenback came amid expectations that the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates before the end of the year.

Higher rates in the US tend to affect flows into emerging markets, including SA, which has attracted at least R70.4bn in net bond inflows so far in 2017. The inflows have helped cushion the rand from local political shocks, which include the firing of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in March.

The dollar also received impetus from expected tax reforms by US President Donald Trump, which he is set to outline later today.

Investec Asset Management analyst Malcolm Charles said the carry trade, where money is borrowed in low interest-rate environments and invested in currencies that offer higher returns, was becoming less favourable.

At 3.15pm, the benchmark R186 10-year government bond was bid at 8.615% from Tuesday’s 8.505% and the R207 at 7.33% from 7.2%.

The rand was at R13.5757 to the dollar from R13.3774.