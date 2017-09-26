Rand weakens as North Korea tension weighs on markets

The rand pared earlier gains to the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, as tension between the US and North Korea continued to drive market volatility.

Markets were jittery after North Korea warned it would use a new missile system to shoot down US strategic bombers, even outside their airspace, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

In the US, the White House dismissed assertions about war and the Pentagon brushed off the military threat, the newswire said.

Comments by US Federal Reserve federal open market committee members also shared some of the stage.

The Federal Reserve’s well-known dove, Charles Evans, said on Monday that the Fed should wait until there were clear signs that inflation was picking up, before raising rates again, said FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed. These comments come before an address later on Tuesday by Fed chair Janet Yellen.

Domestic risk factors were also back in the spotlight, after reports emerged that the government would seek $7.6bn from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to fund state firms.

This again raised questions about the health of SA’s fiscus, analysts said.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has, however, rubbished the claims, saying, "No formal or informal request has been sent to the PIC for such funds."

At 3.01pm‚ the rand was unchanged R13.3283 to the dollar‚ at R15.7189 to the euro from R15.7927 and at R17.9117 to the pound from R17.9543. It earlier reached a best intra-day level of R13.27 to the greenback.

The euro was at $1.1794 from $1.1849.