Rand holds up despite waning global risk appetite

The rand held up on Tuesday morning despite a broad decline in global risk appetite.

Geopolitics appeared to take centre stage again, after fresh war rhetoric between North Korea and US.

The market nerves played out in the price of gold, which is perceived as a safe-haven asset.

But the reaction still appeared contained, suggesting that markets have adopted a wait-and-see approach as the conflict between the two countries develops.

Pyongyang is in the cross hairs of Washington after conducting several ballistic missiles and a nuclear test earlier in September.

The rand is sensitive to global developments that tend to affect risk perceptions and fund flows

The local currency has fared poorly against the dollar and British pound so far in September as the chance of interest rate increases in the two developed countries increased.

"The rand failed in its attempt to push stronger in early September and then suffered from three weeks of underperformance before stabilising at the end of last week," Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said.

"This leaves the rand languishing at the weaker end of key trading ranges."

At 9.43am, the rand was at R13.2999 to the dollar from R13.3282, at R15.7314 to the euro from R15.7927 and at R17.9489 to the pound from R17.9543.

The euro was at $1.1829 from $1.1949.