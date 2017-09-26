JSE opens shortened week with a sharp drop as North Korea spooks markets

The JSE opened sharply lower on Tuesday, as Asian markets retreated on a lower Dow closure on Monday amid concern about heightened tension over North Korea.

In the first trading following the long weekend, with the JSE closed for the Heritage Day holiday on Monday, industrials, banks and retailers dragged the all share index down, while gold and platinum shares were higher on a steady rand.

The gold price jumped above $1,300 again, but was off 0.22% at $1,307.74 in early morning trade on Tuesday. Brent crude was 0.68% softer at $58.82 a barrel after rising sharply on Monday.

A comment by North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho — who said US President Donald Trump had declared war on North Korea — spooked markets on Monday, with US markets also under pressure from falling tech stocks and general profit-taking.

Local shares took a knock in risk-off selling, but rand hedges were mixed as the rand traded largely unchanged at R13.30/$.

Global markets did not receive much guidance from UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s long-awaited Brexit speech on Friday, while the strong surge in the ant-immigrant Alternative for Germany party in the weekend’s German election added to the unsettledness.

"The lack of clarity over a number of key Brexit measures, including the divorce bill, was likely to continue to delay progress and uncertainty therefore persists," Barclays Research analysts said.

It had been widely expected in the media that May would make some concessions in her speech, and possibly offer a £20bn figure as a starting point for negotiations.

Although German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling CDU/CSU bloc won Sunday’s election, putting her in line for a fourth quarter as German leader, the Social Democrats indicated they would not form a government with the ruling party.

That means tricky negotiations with a number of smaller parties for Merkel against the backdrop of surging right-wing sentiment in the country.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.24% lower at 22,296.09 on Monday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was off 0.33% on Tuesday but the Hang Seng came back from weaker levels to trade flat, gaining 0.05%.

At 9.30am the JSE all share was 1.01% lower at 55,274.2 and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.11%. Food and drug retailers dropped 1.56%, industrials 1.43%, banks 1.06%, general retailers 0.93% and financials 0.88%.

The gold index gained 2.66% and platinum 1.76%.

Among resources stocks, Anglo American shed 1.68% to R233.13 but Glencore added 1.3% to R62.40.

Sasol rose 1.1% to R378.61.

British American Tobacco dropped 0.84% to R816.50.

Distell was 1.09% lower at R129.68, after it recently announced it would list in restructured form in February next year, with Remgro dominating the new shareholder structure.

Remgro was down 1.32% at R208.71.

Among gold stocks Harmony rose 3.69% to R25.32 and Sibanye 3.66% to R15.86.

Nedbank shed 1.38% to R201.65 and Barclays Africa 1.17% to R137.96.

Among financials Discovery lost 1.25% to R140.44 and MMI Holdings 1.18% to R18.36.

Steinhoff dropped 1.17% to R59.79 as the international retailer continues to struggle in the wake of negative sentiment following legal action initiated in Europe by a former joint venture partner.

Shoprite lost 1% to R203.95.

Texton Property Fund rose 1.01% to R7 amid reports it might be a takeover target.

Naspers was 2.58% off at R2,885.49.

Mediclinic International was 3.43% lower at R117.24. The Financial Times reported that it fell sharply in London on Monday, amid concern about the speed of the turnaround of its United Arab Emirates operation.