Investors turn to the euro and yen as their favourite haven

London — The euro and the yen have quietly usurped the dollar as the world’s favourite haven, according to Bank of America strategists.

Investors have been increasingly turning to the euro and yen to fund carry trades, leading to the greenback’s underperformance during bouts of risk aversion since 2014, currency strategists led by Adarsh Sinha said in a report Tuesday.

Helping to supplant dollar dominance: the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan embarked on more aggressive monetary easing just as the Federal Reserve pared back stimulus.

"The dollar no longer displays dominant ‘safe-haven’ behaviour unless the risk-off is driven by China or Korea concerns," Sinha and his colleagues in Hong Kong and London wrote.

Foreign-exchange havens including gold outperformed the dollar on a volatility-adjusted basis when the bank’s Global Financial Stress Index showed market dislocations over the past three years. Before 2014, the three-month risk reversal for haven exchange rates relative to the US currency as a percentage of implied volatility — another measure of volatility — was consistently negative.

Principal component analysis, a way to isolate the drivers of a given trend, shows that the yen tends to consistently appreciate when sentiment in the US, euro area and China soars, while gold looks like a good hedge on developed-market stress. The dollar, meanwhile, tends to sell off during deteriorating sentiment toward the US economy — food for thought if there’s a redux of the debt-ceiling debacle at the end of 2017.

Still, the dollar’s status as the ultimate safe haven in a global stress test hasn’t been tested over the past three years, as global growth and liquidity has kept chugging along. Current-account surpluses in the eurozone and Japan — the flipside of a deficit in the capital account — also partly explain the strengthening zeal of the euro and yen on haven demand, as domestic investors bring money back home.

"The US is still sitting in the very centre of the global monetary system, the Federal Reserve is the most important central bank and the dollar’s still the undisputed king of reserve currencies," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes. "We’ll know more the next time we get a major systemic shock."

Bloomberg