Gold steady amid support from North Korean worry

Bengaluru — Gold held steady on Tuesday after rising more than 1% in the previous session, supported by safe-haven demand amid rising tension surrounding North Korea and as the dollar eased from near three-week highs.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,310.61/oz at 3.39am GMT, not far from Monday’s high of $1,311.50, when it marked its biggest intraday percentage gain since September 7.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2% to $1,314.30/oz.

"The sharp sell-out in the equity market and rising risk aversion [are driving gold prices]," said Richard Xu, a fund manager at China’s biggest gold exchange-traded fund, HuaAn Gold.

North Korea’s foreign minister said on Monday that a weekend tweet by President Donald Trump counted as a declaration of war on North Korea and that Pyongyang reserved the right to take countermeasures, including shooting down US bombers even if they were not in its air space.

"Gold will continue to be headline-driven in the short term," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with Oanda.

Asian shares slumped on Tuesday while the dollar remained off recent highs against the yen against the backdrop of rising tension on the Korean Peninsula. Investors also awaited a speech on "inflation, uncertainty, and monetary policy" by US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen, in Cleveland at 4.45pm GMT.

"Chinese real estate developers getting hit pretty badly [on Monday] because of the curbing of property sales and the downgrade of China’s sovereign rating are also causing people to rethink their risky positions," Xu said.

Chinese and Hong Kong shares fell on Monday, led by property stocks after some cities imposed new housing controls to hose down an overheated market. Monday’s weak performance followed a hawkish Federal Reserve policy statement last week and S&P Global Ratings’ downgrade of China’s sovereign credit rating.

Spot gold could test a support at $1,252 in three months, a break below which could trigger a further drop towards the next support at $1,174, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

In other precious metals, silver was up 0.1% at $17.19/oz. In the previous session, prices rose more than 1% to register their biggest intraday percentage gain since September 7.

Platinum gained 0.1% to $939.50/oz after also registering its biggest intraday percentage gain since September 7 in the previous session.

Palladium rose 0.5% to $914.70/oz.

Reuters