Bonds weaker as US Fed officials signal further rate hikes

South African bonds were weaker in afternoon trade on Tuesday on a stronger dollar as the rand held steady at R13.32 to the greenback.

The dollar strengthened following remarks from US Federal Reserve officials that further rate hikes were likely, with the market anticipating a December increase.

Three further hikes of 25 basis points each in 2018 might be in the offing as the Fed reduces its balance sheet further. "We expect the Fed’s balance sheet to normalise at about $3-trillion in three years," Barclays Research analysts said.

The balance sheet at present amounts to $4.5-trillion with the Fed still buying bonds at a monthly rate of between $65bn and $75bn. This buying spree will now gradually be reduced as part of a normalisation process.

Local factors kept bonds on the back foot, too, with reports that the government would seek $7.6bn from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to fund state firms weighing on the market.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has, however, rubbished the claims, saying, "No formal or informal request has been sent to the PIC for such funds."

TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce said the KPMG scandal continued to garner news headlines, but markets appeared little fazed at the moment. "A lot of the news regarding corruption and attempts at capturing the PIC is bubbling below the surface, but it is worthwhile noting these issues do eventually catch the market’s attention once things blow up completely," he said.

At 3.01pm, the R186 was bid at 8.505% from 8.44% and the R207 at 7.20% from 7.095%.

The rand was at R13.3283 to the dollar from R13.3282 and the euro at $1.1794 from $1.1849.

Earlier, US bonds gained in safe-haven trade as the fear of war between the US and North Korea escalated. Markets were also watching out for US President Donald Trump’s speech on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to give insights on his tax proposals, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The US 10-year was at 2.2324% from 2.2191%.