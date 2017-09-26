Bonds weaken as market warily eyes government plans for state pension fund

South African bonds were slightly softer shortly before midday on Tuesday, with political risks to the fiscus once again weighing on the local bond market.

Rising tension between the US and North Korea was also expected to drive markets on Tuesday, amid some risk-off sentiment stemming from North Korea’s threats to shoot down US strategic bombers.

Reports that the South African government would seek $7.6bn from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to fund state firms weighed on bonds heading into the weekend, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg.

SA’s fiscal update on Friday would be the main local event, and as the state of local finances worsened, data releases would start to bear more weight on the local bond market, said Wohlberg.

While local bonds had performed well in the first part of September, progress seems to have stalled as "idiosyncratic risks become more pronounced", said Sasfin Securities bond analysts. Of particular concern was the state’s contingent liabilities, and continued mismanagement at state owned enterprises.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was expected to address the media on the outcomes of a recent meeting with the PIC later on Tuesday.

Besides the fear of war between the US and North Korea‚ markets were also watching US President Donald Trump’s speech on Wednesday, where he was scheduled to give insights on his tax proposals, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

At 11.30am, the R186 10-year government bond was bid at 8.475% from Friday’s 8.44% and the R207 was at 7.19% from 7.095%.

The rand was at R13.2984 from R13.3282.