Bonds slightly weaker even as rand firms

South African bonds were slightly weaker on Tuesday morning despite a firmer rand.

Rising tension between the US and North Korea is expected to drive markets on Tuesday.

The rand, which bonds usually track, was well supported by the Reserve Bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged last week but lost some of its gains on the renewed global tension.

North Korea has threatened to shoot down US bombers in international airspace in response to US President Donald Trump’s threats on Twitter. Markets are on alert with investors seeking safe-haven assets as the tension brews.

Besides the fear of war between the US and North Korea‚ markets are also jittery ahead Trump’s speech on Wednesday where he is scheduled to give insights on his tax proposals.

At 9.06 am the R186 10-year government bond was bid at 8.46% from Friday’s 8.44%.

The 10-year US treasuries were bid at 2.2235% from 2.2510%.