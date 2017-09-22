Trade on JSE still lower, primarily on large miners

The JSE remained broadly weaker at lunchtime on Friday, dragged lower, in the main, by large, diversified miners.

The all share was off 0.39% to 55,650.20 points just after midday, as resources slipped 1.27%, on lower base metal prices including copper and iron ore.

Gold miners, however, rose slightly in line with a pick-up in the gold price, though they are still headed for a sharp drop on the week.

Banks, insurance stocks and retailers were mostly moderately lower, following a surprise decision by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to leave interest rates unchanged on Thursday.

Some larger industrial stocks were weaker on the day, partly reflecting the relatively stronger rand. Aspen Pharmacare bucked the trend, adding to gains that followed last week’s full-year results.

The global backdrop provided little guidance, with European markets pushing a little higher at midday, following a weaker session in Asia. Markets also kept a watchful eye on North Korea, after it threatened to conduct another nuclear test, which inflamed geopolitical tension.

North Korea’s foreign minister said on Friday the country could detonate a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean in response to President Donald Trump’s speech before the UN earlier in the week.

Trump said the US could "totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend itself or its allies, a comment Pyongyang called "deranged".

On the JSE, BHP was off 1.93% to R236.67 and Anglo American 1.99% to R234.25.

In industrials, Imperial Holdings off 2.91% to R190.25, despite the stronger rand, which usually works in its favour.

Aspen was up 2.54% to R311.41 and Life Healthcare 1.15% to R23.77.

Sibanye-Stillwater added 2.1% to R15.54 and Harmony 2.77% to R24.50.

RCL Foods lost 3.78% to R15, while Astral gained 1.49% to R167.30.